Thousands of Barron County drivers who use the Rice Lake interchange of Wisconsin Hwy. 48 and U.S. Hwy. 53 are likely to see big changes there soon, according to an official for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Beth Cunningham, an engineer with the Spooner office of WisDOT and project manager for the interchange, said a preconstruction meeting took place for a $5 million project to rebuild the interchange, add a pair of roundabouts west of Hwy. 53, and repave Hwy. 48 for about a mile.
Unless her office hears differently, construction is set to begin Tuesday, April 14, 2020, Cunningham said in an email on Monday, March 23.
She said the digging should start the following week, April 20.
So far, it appears construction crews can do their work even with new restrictions imposed by the state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are under the assumption that our work is considered an essential service (similar to other states),” she said. “Of course, this is all changing minute by minute.”
In the meantime, WisDOT is minimizing human-to-human contact among office personnel.
“We have suspended all public meetings for both design and construction,” Cunningham said. “This will make it difficult to communicate directly with businesses, and a challenge to ensure all stakeholders are informed, but we will have to find a way to overcome this challenge.”
If the project goes forward as planned, drivers should expect the following changes:
• The Hwy. 53 northbound off-ramp will be routed onto Stout Street via a temporary roadway for the duration of the construction.
• The Hwy. 53 southbound on-ramp will be closed from early July through mid-August. Traffic will detour to Wisconsin Hwy. 25, go south to Barron, and return to Hwy. 53 via U.S. Hwy. 8.
• The Hwy. 53 northbound on-ramp will be closed from mid-August through mid-September. Traffic will rerouted to County Hwy. O on the south end of the city.
