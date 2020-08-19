A Wausau-based company has been selected to design a new “gateway sign” for the city of Barron, to replace one that was almost demolished more than a year ago by the July 19, 2019, storm that devastated parts of the city.
At its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, the council approved hiring Graphic House Custom Signage to draw up plans for the new sign. This is the same company that designed and built the sign outside Rolling Oaks Golf Course, council members were told.
According to City Administrator Liz Jacobson, there is funding available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which has worked with the city since last year on reimbursable storm damage.
But FEMA is now telling the city that some deadlines must be met if Barron wants federal funds to help pay the cost of the sign.
Jacobson showed the council a concept drawing of the new sign, which was recently reviewed by the city Tourism Committee.
The price tag is just over $26,000 but further tweaks are pending, Jacobson said. She said the Tourist Committee wants to have more input into the design process.
“This is a pretty good opportunity for us to put in a sign with FEMA dollars,” she said.
Council members Rod Nordby and Kevin Haller had some concerns about the materials that would be used for the sign. But council member Pete Olson introduced a motion to approve Graphic House, while Haller was asked to meet with the Tourism and Street/Building/Property/Park committees to “drill into the details.”
In other business at its regular monthly meeting Aug. 18, the Barron City Council:
• Paid non-payroll vouchers totaling $70,165. Major bills include Wenger Distributing (concessions at municipal pool), $1,049; Todd’s Readi-Mix, Anderson Park play structure sidewalk, $6,442; Cornerstone Concrete, Anderson Park, $9,096; Cedar Corporation, City Hall/Street Garage design, $5,168.34; Synergy Co-op, fuel for city vehicles, $1,286; MSA Professional Services, joint review board, $3,020; Liden, Dobberfuhl and Harrington, legal services, $2,500; Antczak Construction, cemetery landscaping, $3,284; and Duluth Tire, four refurbished tires for the city street loader, $6,200.
• Paid $21,000 to Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Maguire Iron for a paint project that the city declined to pay for the previous month. A new painter has been hired to finish the tower. Maguire absorbed the cost of removing unsatisfactory paint from the tower, according to City Engineer Teresa Anderson.
Attending the meeting were council members Byron Miller, Olson, Nordby, Maureen “Mo” Tollman, Haller and Paul Solie, along with Kelli Rasmussen, clerk-treasurer, Jacobson, and City Attorney Andrew Harrington.
Nordby, who chaired the meeting in the absence of Mayor Ron Fladten, said Fladten’s wife, Kathy had surgery Aug. 18.
