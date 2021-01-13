The new year begins with the Barron Area School District involved in two civil suits which remain active, although they were filed during 2020, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A hearing is set for Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to consider a motion by the district to dismiss a suit filed last May by former special education teacher Sherry Wesolowski, who is contesting the district’s decision not to renew her contract.
In addition, the district was sued last Sept. 28 by a Superior, Wis.-based company that claims it is owed nearly $19,000 for work on an alarm system at Barron High School. A telephone scheduling conference took place Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in the latter case.
According to court records, Wesolowski sued after her contract wasn’t renewed following the April 25, 2019 review of a report regarding the plaintiff’s fitness to perform her job duties.
That review took place eight months after the plaintiff suffered an injury in a jet ski accident, missed three months of work before returning in November 2018, and, later, was hospitalized for further treatment.
The second suit was filed Sept. 28, 2020, by Frings, Inc., which does business under the name Advantage Systems Group, 1216 Ogden Ave., Superior.
The suit alleges that the plaintiff provided work and materials for an alarm system project at Barron High School. The plaintiff alleges the district has refused to pay its fee of $18,787, and has provided the court with copies of documents which it says supports the claim.
In a response filed last October, the district alleged that it “has made repeated offers to pay Frings for the reasonable value of its time and materials.”
The district also alleges that Frings didn’t “properly serve” the district with the complaint outlined in the suit, that the court doesn’t have jurisdiction over the district in this suit, and that Frings “has failed to provide sufficient and reasonable documentation” to establish the damages it alleges in the suit.
