For the first time since it was suggested nearly five years ago, and just in time for a week-long murder trial, Barron County will have a fourth full-time Assistant District Attorney to help take on part of the county’s prosecutorial caseload, according to local officials.
District Attorney Brian Wright said Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, that he is about to announce the name of his office’s fourth prosecutor, whom, he said, will start working the week of Jan. 6, 2020.
The new assistant district attorney begins work at a time when Wright will prosecute defendant Curtis Strand, of Haugen, who will be on trial Jan. 6 through 10, 2020, on charges of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the death of a 3-month-old child in July 2017.
Court records said Strand was charged in November 2017 after a four-month investigation by the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
The additional job will help distribute the workload at his office, Wright said in an email on Dec. 18.
“I anticipate the new prosecutor will initially be assigned traffic, juvenile and lower level misdemeanor cases,” he said. “This will have the biggest impact on ADA John Rafa-Todd’s caseload by reducing the number of traffic cases that are currently assigned to him.”
He said Rafa-Todd will continue to prosecute criminal drunk driving cases (second or subsequent offenses) and property crimes.
“In addition, ADA Rafa-Todd will have a range of other misdemeanor and felony cases assigned to him,” Wright added.
Both Wright and his predecessor, former District Attorney Angela Beranek, campaigned actively for an additional prosecutor.
Working with 34 other district attorneys around the state in February 2015, Beranek obtained resolutions of support for a fourth prosecutor from the Barron City Council, as well authorities in Chetek, Cumberland, Turtle Lake, Cameron and Rice Lake, all of which have municipal police departments.
The effort proved unsuccessful, but Wright renewed the attempt to secure a fourth prosecutor shortly after his appointment by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2018.
In February 2019, as the Wisconsin Legislature was at work on its next (2019-2021) biennial budget, Wright noted that most Wisconsin counties have at least one more prosecutor than the number of Circuit Court judges who serve there.
Barron, served by three judges, is one of the few counties in the state with a one-to-one, prosecutor-to-judge ratio, Wright noted.
Later in the year the Republican-controlled Legislature (over the signature of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers) added a fourth prosecutor in Barron County, as well as approving a 2 percent pay increase for district attorneys, a pay hike of $30 per hour (from $40 to $70) for private attorneys to work as substitute public defenders, and new, $100 per hour pay rate for private lawyers who serve as court-appointed attorneys.
