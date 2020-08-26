There could be a major expansion in manufacturing coming in the not-too-distant future in the city of Barron – as well as a possible housing development on the north side of the city.
But the specifics will have to wait until the details are worked out, members of the Barron City Council learned at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
The council heard from Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corporation, who made an annual report about the previous year’s economic activity, in the city and county.
During his presentation, Armstrong said major manufacturing expansions could be on the horizon in Barron County, with dozens of jobs as well.
One of the manufacturers is Barron-based, but Armstrong declined to be specific, saying he’d signed nondisclosure agreements with the businesses involved.
Potential housing developments are also in the works, but specifics will be lacking until developers actually buy land, Armstrong told the council.
A potential Barron developer is looking at land in the city owned by West Central Wisconsin Community Action Program (west of the County Government Center), but it’s currently not served by utilities, he said.
Rod Nordby, council member, pointed out that the city does have vacant land for additional housing, and it is served by utilities. He also asked Armstrong about possible apartment developments.
Although multifamily housing is needed, no potential developer is present in Barron, Armstrong replied.
The possible Barron developments came during a presentation by Armstrong regarding Barron County’s overall economy.
As might be expected COVID-19 had a detrimental effect, he said. From a low of 2.9 percent early this year, unemployment rose to more than 14 percent, although statistics show the jobless rate dropped to 11 percent in June.
“As of the current time, employers are hiring again,” Armstrong said.
Taxable sales in the county were down more than 10 percent for the year, he added. Theaters, insurance companies, performing arts, accommodations and related industries were big losers. So were small mom and pop businesses.
“Winners were grocery and big box stores,” Armstrong said.
One of the biggest of the big boxes remains an unknown, he added.
“Menards sales are not available because it’s a privately held company,” Armstrong said.
Overall, Barron County sales tax receipts have rebounded to the point where the return is $160,000 ahead of last year, he added.
More than 160 county businesses qualified for Paycheck Protection loans under the federal stimulus, Armstrong reported. However, of the $2.2 trillion approved by Congress in the CARES Act last spring, about $1 trillion remains unspent.
