It’s the time of year when carriers are flooded with packages to ship near and far in time for the holidays. But the most eagerly awaited package in Barron County is the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccines.
“I talked with two health systems this morning and they had not yet received any doses,” said Barron County Public Health Program Manager Laura Sauve. “We are hopeful our health systems will start receiving doses this week for their front line healthcare workers.“
The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech arrived in Wisconsin Monday, Dec. 14.
Wisconsin was allocated 49,725 doses in its first shipment.
According to Marshfield Clinic Health System, Wisconsin has established a “hub-and-spoke” model for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the State. Marshfield Medical Center – Rice Lake has not yet received its allotment, but anticipates it will likely start to receive shipments later this week.
Marshfield Clinic stated, “We likely will begin giving vaccinations to our front line staff starting within the next week.
“We don’t anticipate receiving a large number of vaccines, so not all of our eligible front line employees will receive a vaccination immediately. We will provide vaccinations as the supply increases.”
Meanwhile, Barron County’s number of positive cases is declining.
In the week ending Dec. 15, 190 cases were reported, down from 220 in the week prior and 305 the week before that. The number of new cases from Monday to Tuesday was seven.
But 50 people have died, including three in the past week.
“While we undertake this work, the virus will still be here,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk on a media call Monday. “To give the vaccine time to do its job, we have to do our part to stop the spread of the virus.”
A vaccine does not mean instant immunity either. Early vaccines will require two doses.
Stephanie Schauer, Division of Public Health Immunization Program Manager, said Monday that the first dose will provide some immunity right away, but people are encouraged to continue to social distance, wear masks, etc.
“Even if you’re vaccinated, take all the proper precautions,” she said. “It’s another layer in the fight against COVID-19, but it doesn’t mean we can abandon everything else.”
Schauer said the number of immunizations will be reported to the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. Those given the vaccine will also be monitored for adverse effects, which can be reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health.
After front line health workers, the next group in line for the vaccine will be residents and staff at long-term care facilities, who may receive the first doses at the end of this month.
Other groups to be prioritized will likely be people over age 65 and others deemed most at-risk if infected by the virus. Next there are also “essential workers,” a group not so easily defined.
Schauer said recommendations on COVID-19 vaccination for children under age 16 and pregnant and breastfeeding women have not yet been defined.
“More data is needed, and that is forthcoming,” said Schauer.
But she said a front line health worker who is pregnant could choose to take the vaccine right away.
Willems Van Dijk said eventually vaccines will be available from health care providers, community clinics and local pharmacies.
The cost of vaccination will be covered by federal tax dollars.
“Everyone should be able to get the vaccine with no money out of their pocket,” said Willems Van Dijk.
She said a clinic may charge an administrative fee for a vaccine, and that fee would likely be covered by insurance.
Willems Van Dijk said the state has no intention of mandating vaccination, but private businesses could potentially seek to do so.
While Pfizer’s vaccine was the first to come to Wisconsin, Willems Van Dijk said Moderna’s could be even more widely distributed, because it doesn’t require ultra cold storage.
“It can be shipped directly to the vaccinator,” said Willems Van Dijk. “That will make distribution a little easier, especially in more rural areas.”
An initial shipment of 101,000 Moderna vaccines is expected this month.
