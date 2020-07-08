A medical issue is suspected as a potential cause in an accident the night of Saturday, July 4, 2020, that resulted in the death of a 49-year-old Cameron woman, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Tuesday, July 7.
The victim was identified as Tamara Staves, 49, Cameron. Her vehicle crashed alongside County Hwy. SS, near Chetek, late Saturday evening.
Fitzgerald said the victim was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mayo Hospital, Barron, where she passed away.
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, Fitzgerald said that the medical issue was being explored by the county Medical Examiner’s Office. He added that it was unlikely that alcohol played a factor in the crash.
The fatality was part of a busy Fourth of July holiday week that also included a water rescue July 7 (see related story on Page 2A), half a dozen arrests for operating while intoxicated, and a boating accident on Saturday afternoon that resulted in a St. Croix County woman being struck by the propeller of a pontoon boat.
The victim in that incident, Tera Busker, 41 from Roberts, was riding illegally on the front of the boat when the craft struck a wave, the sheriff said.
Busker and a child were thrown into the water, but the child was unhurt.
On Tuesday, Fitzgerald said that “it is likely” several citations will be issued in connection with the accident. He said the Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were continuing to investigate.
Other events from the week:
• A passing vehicle struck and tore the driver’s side door off a pickup truck parked alongside 13th Avenue, near Sixth Street, near Almena, on the night of Wednesday, July 1. The truck owner said an item dropped from the truck bed. She pulled over and got out to retrieve the item. The passing car sideswiped the truck and left the scene.
Later, Luiz Sanchez Salas, 21, Almena, was issued five traffic citations for failure to keep his vehicle under control, failing to notify police of an accident, driving without insurance or a valid license, and hit-and-run on an unattended vehicle, according to a Sheriff’s Department accident report.
• Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, July 2, the Kwik Trip in Cameron was evacuated when kitchen staff (reported) a strong chemical odor in the building. Cameron Police and Fire departments responded, but there were no further details.
