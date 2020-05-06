There was a timely and interesting editorial on the rating of governors responding to the KOVID-19 crisis in their states in the May 3 issue of the Wall Street Journal. The ratings came from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, where several economists rated the governors’ actions dealing with the pandemic after dividing states into high, medium and low risk categories depending on the severity of the virus outbreak in their states. Their conclusion was that the states that remained locked-up the longest, in conjunction with several other factors, suffered the most economic damage.
Seven governors got an “A” representing the states of Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming. Just four governors received an “F”, including, you guessed it, Wisconsin’s Tony Evers, who last week extended Wisconsin’s smothering business lockdown to May 26. Considering the governor was also at one time State Superintendent of Public Instruction, he should have no trouble understanding what an “F” grade means.
In Barron County it means extending a nutty classification of what constitutes an essential and non-essential business, and that physical and economic survival are co-equals in this fight for life. And let’s go so far as to say you don’t’ wait to administer life-saving measures to a patient until after he dies. The same goes for businesses, most of them on the small side, the Davids, attempting to compete against the Goliaths, whose stores are open, prosperous, and jammed with potential virus carriers. The Davids lack even a slingshot of a chance to compete and survive under the heavy weight of this stacked deck.
Give credit to the Rice Lake City Council, which at least tried by a one-vote margin last week to open businesses in that city to some semblance of fair play. Their thwarted attempt to mute this lockdown was no threat to public health—potential customers could do at least some of their business in a more fair, less-crowded environment away from a potential cloud of suspended-in-the-air virus. Anyone taking exception to the change could simply choose to not shop at these re-opened businesses.
The potential change was not a threat to public health, but was a concern for those looking over their shoulder for the lightning bolt reaction expected to come from the governor’s office. Those people might better consider the charge of electricity that comes from the ballot box.
So here we are, still waiting for a fresh breeze of change to clear away the virus and the fast-crumbling respect for our peers who tell us to grin and bear the pain, hope for the best, and help count the afflicted. By the way, the head count is again down to one active Barron County case, which begs for an exception from the current business plan from Madison, permitting Barron County a chance to fight its way back to some semblance of economic freedom.
Jim Bell
Jim Bell

Associate Publisher
