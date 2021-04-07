Everyone age 16 and older in Wisconsin is now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Where can you get it? Here’s a list:
• Mayo Clinic. Visit the patient portal through mayoclinic.org or call 1-877-858-0398.
• Marshfield Clinic. Visit Marshfieldclinic.org or call 877-998-0880.
• Prevea. Go to Prevea.com or call 1-833-344-4373.
• Cumberland Healthcare. 715-822-7502 and leave a message with your name, date of birth, phone number.
• Walgreens. Appointments can be made online at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 or by calling 800-925-4733.
• CVS. Appointments can be made online at cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.
• Barron County Public Health. Go to www.barroncountywi.gov and completing the short survey. If you do not have internet access you may call 715-537-6123 to register.
“To safely get back to normal, a majority of the population will need to be vaccinated,” said Health Officer, Laura Sauve. “Now that the vaccine is more widely available, we encourage people to get their shot as soon as possible. All the vaccines that are available are safe and effective.”
More than 20% of Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccine series — roughly 1.17 million people, according to the state Department of Health Services.
In Barron County, 20.8% of people have completed the vaccine series, while 30.7% have received at least one dose. Statewide, 33.7% of people have received at least one dose.
The state has 139 reported cases of the B.1.1.7. variant, with eight cases of the B.1.351 variant and two cases of the P.1 variant.
The first variant case (B.1.1.7.) was reported in Barron County last week.
Total cases of the virus rose in the past week, with 39 new cases reported, compared to 19 in the week prior. Active cases stood at 70, as of Tuesday, April 6, up from 55 the week before.
