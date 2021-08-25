The COVID-19 pandemic may have had one beneficial effect on Barron County last year.
In summer 2020, the coronavirus was probably a main contributor to one of the busiest seasons in memory for outdoor sports – particularly boating and all-terrain vehicle use – according to three area law enforcement sources: Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, Deputy Jeff Wolfe and Josh Loining, conservation warden for the Department of Natural Resources.
And like the virus itself, the trend in “wheeling” and water activity has continued in summer 2021, the officers said in an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
“We’ve seen an exponential increase,” Loining said.
“The county’s ATV trails were crazy busy last year,” Wolfe said. “I think the virus contributed to it. People were off work or working from home.”
According to Fitzgerald, the county’s law enforcement community responded to the increase by engaging the public.
“We spent a lot of time in classrooms teaching outdoor safety,” the sheriff said. He said that students throughout the county took courses in ATV, boating, snowmobile and hunting safety.
The county has two deputies working as school liaison officers, and both of them were active in the schools, Wolfe added.
Fitzgerald said the schools welcomed the classes not only because they were aimed at young people starting their active years in outdoor sports, but, also, that they taught life skills.
Wisconsin law requires those born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, to complete an ATV safety course to become legal operators. A boaters safety certificate is required of those born on or after Jan. 1, 1989.
Enforcement on the rise
Along with the rise in outdoor activity has come an increase in the presence of law enforcement.
By mid-August 2021, Barron County law enforcement officers had already written more than 425 citations for the year – many of them for outdoor-related offenses. Those tickets included a number of citations written to boaters, jet ski operators and ATV riders during the summer months, particularly during the busy Fourth of July weekend.
Fitzgerald cautioned that the number of citations this year isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary.
“This is a pretty standard year for us,” he said.
A records check shows the number of ATV citations is “about identical, year-to-date, as it was last year,” he said. “Boating tickets are up a bit.”
A major difference is that Wolfe’s “outdoor recreation officer” job has become a fulltime position with the Sheriff’s Department, Fitzgerald added.
Up until 2020, the recreation officers had to divide their time between outdoor enforcement and regular patrol duties.
“Now that the position is fulltime, you’re seeing more enforcement presence,” Fitzgerald said.
According to the sheriff, Loining, and Wolfe, the additional time in the deputy position gives the county more chances to coordinate its outdoor activities with the DNR wardens, especially on high-traffic water bodies like the Chetek Chain, Red Cedar and Beaver Dam lakes.
The DNR has a boat on permanent storage in Rice Lake, and has two patrol boats available for Barron County, while the Sheriff’s Department also has two patrol boats. Each department has access to the other’s watercraft, Fitzgerald said.
“If we get called close to where we live, (an officer) will grab the most available boat on the way to the scene,” Wolfe said.
During “Operation Dry Water,” a weekend law enforcement campaign earlier this summer, officers put in a total of 82 hours, made 279 contacts on Barron County lakes, and issued 11 citations, according to the officers.
“The more congested a lake is, the greater potential for a violation,” Wolfe said. “People don’t always understand navigation rules, so we take the opportunity to educate them.”
Penalties can be pricey
Although they don’t contribute significantly to an individual’s police record, ATV and boating violations can get pretty expensive for the offenders, as shown in the list of sample tickets that accompanies this story.
For example, an alleged drunk boater who was operating with illegal running lights and who refused to take a chemical breath test was given three tickets and was fined more than $1,300 for a single incident.
“Generally, the penalty is about half of what it is in a car,” Loining said. “And (the penalty) has significantly less impact on your life. For one thing, it’s not tied to your driver’s license.”
Legislation has been proposed to incorporate ATV and boating violations into Wisconsin’s regular traffic laws, but that discussion is still a work in progress, the three officers noted.
They said the offenses are called “forfeiture violations,” although a second offense within five years would raise the penalty to that of a misdemeanor. If either injury or death is involved, the offense becomes a mainstream criminal (misdemeanor or felony) case, they added.
Joining forces
Some of the boating citations listed involved a deputy and a warden on patrol in a single boat. There’s a reason for that, the three officers said.
“We try to pair off for safety purposes,” Loining said. “If you’re focused on one boat or ski, and there are five other boats around, it’s nice to have another set of eyes and hands.”
“This is expensive equipment we’re using,” Wolfe added. “If it’s a busy day on the Chetek chain, the waves can get up to 18 inches high, and you don’t want to bang together (with other boats).”
Although joint patrols take place at heavy-use times (like the Fourth of July weekend), the officers also join forces to respond to complaints, which often takes more time than regular patrols.
ATV complaints have also risen of late, including one noted in a recent Sheriff’s Department press release. Private farmland was heavily damaged by a violator.
“With the influx of visitors, there’s been a pretty high rate of increase” in ATV complaints, Wolfe noted.
The Sheriff’s Department has a UTV equipped with an all-weather cab, making enforcement an easier task in wet weather, he added.
“A lot of (public) roads are opening to ATV use,” Loining said. “Many of our laws haven’t caught up with the technology or with abiding by the rules of the roads, so that’s a continuing theme we try to emphasize with the public.”
Common sense and courtesy
Enforcement, and cooperation with lake associations, is an evolving process, the officers said.
There’s the option of expanding no-wake zones on the big lakes, but Wolfe said he would not support the idea.
“The (zones) on the Chetek chain are adequate now,” he said. “The permitting process is specific about where buoys are placed. If they’re not placed properly, they’re not enforceable. We work with the lake associations on that process.”
Loining said it is the responsibility of the local municipal government to “enact the right rules” for boat and jet ski navigation.
“But the people who once took responsibility for that may not stay with the lake associations,” he said. “Sometimes, there is no longer that level of attention.
“Laws are already there to limit speed, the distance you need to maintain from the shore or from private docks,” Loining added. “But, if a law is overused, it’s an obstruction to navigation.”
On the lakes, maintaining distance is a key, all three officers said. For example, Wolfe said that jet skis are required to operate 200 feet from shore and within a 100-foot “bubble” with respect to other boats. So-called “party barges” – groups of pontoons moored to one another -- must maintain no-wake rules while underway and stay 100 feet from shore.”
Still, there are conflicts to investigate and hard feelings to calm down.
“We’ve had complaints about boats tying up in riparian areas, people fishing from private docks,” Loining said.
“The public waters of the state are just that. You can anchor and enjoy them. All we ask is for (boaters and property owners to show) common sense and respect.”
