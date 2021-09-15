The winner of a three-person race for an open seat on Barron City Council is Keith Kolpack.
Kolpack was selected in a closed vote among four seated aldermen at the Tuesday, Sept. 14 meeting. The other candidates were Jason Hagen and Jim Swenson.
Kolpack has lived in Barron since 1979.
“I decided I needed to do this to possibly give something back to the community,” he said.
When asked by the Council about his priorities, Kolpack said he hoped to help address disparities in the community.
“Diversity is an important issue, housing is an important issue,” said Kolpack, adding that it was also important to continue attracting businesses.
Kolpack taught agricultural classes at Barron High School for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2014.
Before that he worked at Jerome Foods and in sales for Ralston Purina as well as a couple teaching jobs in eastern Wisconsin.
Kolpack is involved in Barron Kiwanis, First Lutheran Church, Barron County Retired Educators, among other groups.
He was sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting and will serve in District 2 in the southeast part of the city until a special election next spring.
Kolpack replaces Kevin Haller, who resigned because he was moving out of the city.
