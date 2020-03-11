Selling its existing City Hall property to Kwik Trip at a purchase price of $1.1 million will enable the Barron City Council to get a head start, financially speaking, on its plans to construct a new City Hall and Police Department at Fifth Street and La Salle Avenue, and to start plans for a new city Street Garage.
At their regular monthly meeting Tuesday, March 10, 2020, council members agreed to appoint a five-member “Community Development Committee” to oversee the planning process.
The committee will include Mayor Ron Fladten, City Administrator Liz Jacobson, Council members Paul Solie and Rod Nordby, and citizen member Gerald “Joe” Johnston.
“The group will work with the city Plan Commission and bring its recommendations to the council as the process goes forward,” Jacobson told the council Tuesday. “We also expect to invite others to contribute to the discussion.”
When the committee has its first meeting at 8:30 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, March 12, its members may consider using the Chetek street shop as a possible model for a new shop, she added.
Council member Kevin Haller noted the city of Chetek has a set of plans that the city of Barron might use as it plans its own facility.
The timeline for new city facilities is described in an infographic accompanying this story.
Storm insurance received
In other business, Jacobson told the council that the city has received an insurance settlement of $74,563.54 to help pay the cost of storm cleanup from July 2019.
The city has received about $50,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to help defray storm cleanup costs. It is also working with the Federal Emergency Management Administration for an estimated $300,000 in funding.
Jacobson said the city’s insurance company denied Barron’s claim for the cost of two chipping sites that were set up to grind limbs, trunks and roots at Wayside Cemetery and the city brush yard at Woodland Avenue and 14th Street.
The reason for the denial was because the city couldn’t prove all the trees and brush came from city property, she said.
The city is about to start another round of insurance claims, Jacobson added.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council approved a $42,500 bid from a North Dakota company to clean up storm damage at Wayside Cemetery (see related story and photo).
Jacobson said she would submit that bill to the city’s insurers for reimbursement. If insurance won’t cover the cost, the city can use the $50,000 DNR reimbursement to help cover the cost of the cemetery cleanup, she added.
By hiring a private contractor to do the work, the city can avoid FEMA regulations that require an archaeologist and a geologist to work on the cemetery project. That requirement could delay the city’s $300,000 FEMA request indefinitely, she added.
Water tower needs FAA permit
In other action, the council:
• Noted that a crane is due in town next Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17, to lift the top of a new water tower into place on the north side of the city.
Teresa Anderson, city engineer, said the crane tops out at a height of 250 to 300 feet, and the contractors will need a permit from the Federal Aviation Administration before the crane can be used.
The permit is in process, Anderson noted.
• Made the latest payment to Maguire Iron, Sioux Falls, S.D., lead contractor for the water tower, in the amount of $24,000.
The city’s total share of the $2.3 million tower cost is $1.5 million. Of that total, about $312,000 remains to be paid out by the time the tower is complete.
• Agreed to hire MSA Professional Services, Rice Lake, to handle site preparation for a new playground structure scheduled to be built in Anderson Park this year. The engineer will charge the city $3,400 for the necessary work. The city has already set aside $125,000 as its share of the structure and will pay MSA’s fee out of that total.
• Approved a liquor “operator’s license” for Kwik Trip employee Jodi G. Hase.
• Approved police training for officers Nathan Emmons, Andrew Schofield, Will Dexter, Andres Meza, Katie Foust and Ray Parr as requested by Police Chief Joe Vierkandt.
Among the courses of study will be search warrants, affidavits, determining probable cause, death investigations, roadside impairment investigations, and drug interdiction.
• Agreed to have council member Maureen Tollman attend a Wisconsin Rural Partners conference on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Marshfield, Wis.
• Appointed city employee Ben Cole to the position of city forester.
• Approved two days of training for Mark Klein, municipal judge, on Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13, 2020, at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
• Hired Mosaic Telecom, Inc., to provide information technology and phone services for the city administrative offices and the Police Department.
Attending the meeting were Mayor Ron Fladten, council members Maureen Tollman, Paul Solie, Kevin Haller and Rod Nordby, as well as city staff members including Liz Jacobson, administrator, Andrew Harrington, city attorney, Rick Jari, utility superintendent, and Kelli Rasmussen, city clerk. Absent: council members Pete Olson and Mike Dietrich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.