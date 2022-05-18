A developer partnering with the City of Barron has received federal tax credits to go forward with a 40-unit housing development.
Commonwealth Development was awarded $800,000 in low-income tax credits to build the Aspen Grove Apartments, which will be located on the north side of Candy Lane (west of Barron Electric Cooperative). The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced on May 10 that Barron was among 20 communities receiving $23.3 million in federal and state housing tax credits. Competition for credits was high, with requests totaling more than $49 million.
Commonwealth Development, headquartered in Fond du Lac, plans five apartment buildings to be classified as “workforce housing” for people earning less than 60 percent of median household income, though retirees too could qualify to live there.
Depending on income, rent will range between $485 and $970 for a two-bedroom apartment and $560 to $1,120 for a three-bedroom.
The development would be five cottage-style buildings, including washer/dryer and other appliances, free internet, maintenance, and a one-car garage per unit, plus extra outdoor lot parking.
Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and conclude in 2024.
Housing tax credits are designed to help private developers invest in affordable housing while still being able to make a profit.
“WHEDA’s housing tax credit program continues to be one of the most successful financing resources to attract private equity capital to build high quality, affordable housing options all across our state,” said WHEDA CEO Elmer Moore, Jr. “I commend our developer partners for their commitment to advancing housing equity and economic opportunity despite the challenging market conditions we are all facing. With thoughtful consideration for this year’s tax credit allocation, we are working hard to get as many projects as possible built so that people can access housing where they want to live, work, raise a family, and prosper.”
Communities with projects receiving housing tax credit awards include Antigo, Appleton, Barron, Burlington, Elkhart Lake, Green Bay, La Crosse, Lac du Flambeau, Madison, Menomonie, Middleton, Milwaukee, Monona, Oneida, Sheboygan, Superior, Waunakee, Wausau, Wauwatosa, and Whitewater
