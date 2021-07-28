A 77-year-old man was killed Wednesday, July 21, after his vehicle left the roadway on Hwy. 53 and struck a tree. The victim was identified Thursday as Donald Buerkley, of Elk Mound, according to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.
At 2:24 p.m., the Barron County 911 Center received a call of a one-vehicle rollover accident on Hwy. 53 near the New Auburn exit.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene with the assistance of the Chetek Ambulance and New Auburn Fire Department.
Initial investigation shows a truck traveling southbound on Hwy 53 left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, Buerkley, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash was the second fatal crash in as many days on Hwy. 53 last week.
Steven A. Snider, 66, of Rice Lake was killed Tuesday, July 20, when his truck struck the rear tractor performing mower operations around 9:30 a.m. just north of North Boundary Road near Solon Springs. The tractor operator, Erika E. Olson, 22, sustained minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.