The accidental exposure of a Rice Lake police officer to the deadly substance fentanyl is an indication that Barron County law enforcement officers need further training, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.
The officer was stricken during a Nov. 12 arrest in Rice Lake (see related story).
The sheriff said personnel have been trained at the Barron County Jail, “and we are working with a grant with (Barron County Department of) Public Health to get our patrol officers trained” in coming months.
Once the training is complete, the Sheriff’s Department cn stand along side with “all of our (emergency medical responders) in the county (who are already) equipped and trained,” he added.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines fentanyl as a synthetic opioid pain reliever. It’s used to treat severe pain, typically for patients suffering advanced stages of cancer.
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It’s prescribed in the forms of skin patches or lozenges.
The CDC said fentanyl “is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine -- with or without the user’s knowledge -- to increase the euphoric effects of the combination product.”
Naxalone is a safe and effective antidote to opioid-related overdoses including heroin and fentanyl, the agency added.
“Depending on state and local laws, (the antidote) can be administered by EMS, law enforcement, other drug users, family members, friends or bystanders who have the medication available,” the CDC said.
According to the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse, symptoms of fentanyl overdose includes sleepiness, low blood pressure, slowed heart rate and breathing, and pinpoint pupils. A serious risk is that the patient will stop breathing and die, the coalition added.
For more information, visit https://ncapda.org
