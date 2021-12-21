The Barron Area School District is replacing its school nurse position for the third time in a matter of months.
The school board accepted the resignation of school nurse Allison Weihmann at its Monday, Dec. 20, meeting. Weihmann had been with the district since September.
Earlier this year the school nurse left the position after about two and half years on the job.
District executive secretary Carissa Cutsforth said administrators expect to have a good pool of candidates to choose from in filling the position. A new hire is expected early next year.
Cutsforth said numerous staff members have first aid training and can fill in until a replacement is hired.
In other staff changes, the board approved the following:
Resignations of Robert Martinex as special education program aide; Brittni Hover as assistant soccer coach; Lisa Paullin as special education teacher; Renee Johnston as special education program aide; and Nick Mauthe as middle school track coach.
Hiring recommendations were approved for Dondi Erickson as substitute teacher; Hannah Holst as substitute teacher and clerical aide; and Victoria Stone as bus driver.
