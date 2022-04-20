A Ridgeland man’s bear hunt in September 2021 turned out to be an expensive outing after he was fined $1,374 by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Four citations filed Friday, April 1, 2022, identify the hunter as Brandon N. Guthrie, 32, of Ridgeland.
According to a DNR Conservation Warden, Guthrie was cited for four violations connected to incidents on the weekend of Sept. 10-11, 2021, in the Town of Arland and in an unspecified location in Dunn County.
The warden reported that according to the investigation, the defendant harvested a bear but failed to immediately validate the tag to properly register the animal.
The warden said the defendant didn’t validate the tag because it was later learned that the defendant “validated his tag for a poached bear (taken by an unlicensed hunter) in Dunn County on Sept. 10.”
The Ridgeland man then killed an additional bear in Barron County on Sept. 11 and failed to validate the tag for that animal, too, according to court records.
