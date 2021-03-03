With strength, persistence, a canine companion and a little “trail magic” Emily Ford is poised to cross the finish line this week in a historic winter hike of the entire Ice Age Trail.
Ford, 28, and her hiking husky Diggins trudged along the fringes of Barron County earlier this week and plan to finish the hike around noon Saturday at Interstate Park at the Ice Age Trail western terminus.
In doing so, Ford will become just the second person to thru-hike the Ice Age Trail all at once during winter.
Mike Summers completed the trail east to west in the winter of 2016-2017. But Ford represents a first in several ways, particularly as a woman and a person of color.
“It started out as just a hike,” she said. “It exploded into something bigger, I guess.”
Ford, who is from Duluth and works as head gardener of the Glensheen Mansion, didn’t expect to become an outdoor celebrity. But she is proud to advocate for shutting off screens, shoving aside societal pressures and going outside.
“Anyone can go enjoy the outdoors. You don’t have to be a certain class or race,” she said. “I hope this encourages everyone to get outside, even during winter.”
Now, descending to the St. Croix, Ford is feeling a variety of emotions — and aches and pains, to be sure.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” said Ford. “From the middle on, I was itching to get off the trail.”
But now as she reflects on going back to the “real world,” Ford said she will miss the simplicity of putting one foot in front of the other.
Although… “To me constantly warm sounds amazing, to have dry clothes sounds amazing, to have normal feet sounds amazing,” she said.
Ford started Dec. 28 at Potowatami State Park in Door County. From the beginning, she drew a lot of attention from news media, and on social media thousands seem to be following her every step.
But a lot of days, Ford sees no one on the trail. Because she hikes during the day, she doesn’t come across many people, except for the occasional klatch of retirees.
However, seen or unseen, “trail angels” have helped her along, offering words of encouragement, stashing food and water or offering a warm place to stay.
Ford has a tent and sleeping bag rated for -30, but even that wasn’t enough during the early February cold snap. Trail angels shuttled her and Diggins to warm houses offered to her on those coldest nights.
As those frigid days subsided, Ford found herself squarely in western Wisconsin and sensing the end was nigh.
On Feb. 27, as she entered the Blue Hills, she posted on Instagram, “Exciting news for this post! We are over 1,000 miles in,” adding three flexed-bicep emojis for good measure.
In fact, she has slowed her pace in order to arrive at the St. Croix on her exact date, doing 15-16 miles on a typical day — previously she had been doing 20-plus.
Some of her most pleasant hiking has come in and around Barron County because much of the Ice Age Trail follows groomed snowmobile trails, which are easier to walk than stretches of singletrack trail.
Of course, “easier” is all relative.
Ford said that she wasn’t feeling well Monday morning, it was windy and cold, and she had wet mittens.
“I just wanted to be warm in a building for five minutes,” she said.
But she didn’t expect she’d have much luck hiking roads of rural Barronett.
Lo and behold, serendipity struck on Brick Yard Road and she saw a sign for Brickyard Pottery & Gallery.
It was open, and the owners, Virginia and Jason Streitz were just emptying the kiln.
“We talked forever,” said Ford, who found a lot in common with the Streitzs, who are themselves from Minnesota originally.
“That’s the magic of the trail,” said Ford. “Sometimes you’re longing for something so bad, and all of a sudden it’s there.”
Another magical moment came as Ford and Diggins reached the part of the trail that follows the Timberland Hills Ski Trails. Not only did Ford enjoy the firm groomed trails and scenery, but there is a section there named “Diggins Dragons.”
That section of rolling terrain and Diggins the dog are both named for U.S. olympic gold medal-winning skier Jessie Diggins, a Minnesota native who used to visit Timberland to ski.
Ford screamed aloud with excitement when she saw the sign and photo of Jessie Diggins.
“I had no idea that was there. It was so much fun to stumble upon,” said Ford, who stopped for photos with Diggins.
When Ford finishes her hike, she will actually be leaving Diggins behind, too. Ford borrowed her from a kennel for the hike, but doesn’t have a day-to-day schedule conducive to keeping a dog full-time, she said.
So these last few dozen miles with Diggins are important. Ford posted on social media, asking that other hikers keep their distance Saturday, so that she and Diggins can finish their journey as just the two of them.
“She’s very protective of me. She’s funny and curious, likes to eat everything on the trail, likes to steal my food. But it keeps me sane having someone to talk to.”
Where Ford’s and Diggins’ many fans are welcome is at the western terminus marker of the Ice Age Trail in Interstate State Park.
Ford posted on social media, “You can join in to see us cross! Who is “you”? Anyone who feels like making the drive, I suppose you have all been an integral part of this story!”
After all, Ford wants everyone to find time to enjoy nature, now and long after her hike is over.
“Anybody can be outside — actually, everybody should be outside,” she said.
