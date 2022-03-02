A man charged with sexually assaulting two children is scheduled to make an initial appearance today, March 2, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Court records said that 31-year-old defendant Michael A. Dixon now lists a Barron address, but lived in Turtle Lake at the time the alleged crimes were committed.
The complaint details events alleged to have taken place between Oct. 31, 2020 and Nov. 25, 2021, involving two girls aged 8 and 6 at the time the offenses were committed. The incidents were investigated by two officers from the Turtle Lake Police Department and a Polk County sheriff’s deputy.
On Dec. 18, 2021, the village officers spoke by phone with a man who said he wanted to file a report in connection with a girl identified as MCK, his niece. The witness said his niece told him the defendant exposed himself to her while they were at her father’s home in Almena during the summer of 2021.
The father and his significant other live in Almena along with the woman’s three children, TG, 13, AG, 11, and AJG, 8. The couple also have a 4-month-old child in common, the complaint said.
The children’s mother told Turtle Lake police that her three older children had been placed in foster care in August 2020. The mother’s parents were given guardianship in Polk County Circuit Court.
The mother said that the defendant had stayed with them on prior occasions when they lived elsewhere in Almena and in Turtle Lake. She also said the defendant had helped them clean their current Almena home when they moved in during October 2020. She also said the defendant had given one of the children a ride from Almena to Turtle Lake in November 2021, and had visited them in Almena the following Thanksgiving.
The complaint said that another family member had become MCK’s guardian in May 2021, according to Polk County Circuit Court records. The guardian said the defendant would watch their kids, on occasion, when they needed a babysitter during the summer of 2021.
Later that year, the guardian moved to Georgia with MCK. They returned to Wisconsin for the Christmas holidays in 2021, along with another family member who is MCK’s grandmother.
It was while they were visiting for the holidays that MCK told one of the other family members that the defendant had exposed himself to her while she had been in Almena the previous summer, and that he later, allegedly, sexually assaulted her.
During a forensic interview with the Polk County deputy in January 2022, MCK also described sexual encounters with the defendant at the home in Almena.
The children’s mother called police on Jan. 20, 2022, to allege the defendant had sexually assaulted AJG, and had shown sexually explicit videos to the child during the previous fall.
The child provided additional details about the alleged assaults during a Feb. 7, 2022, forensic interview at the Eau Claire-based child advocacy center.
The defendant was arrested Jan. 20 by a Turtle Lake officer.
The complaint charges the defendant with attempted first degree child sex assault, three counts of indecent exposure, first-degree child sex assault, and repeated sexual assault of a child. Combined, the offenses carry maximum penalties that could add up to more than 160 years in prison.
Court records said the defendant made an initial appearance Feb. 23 and was released on $10,000 signature bond pending today’s initial appearance. Conditions of bond forbid him to have contact with his alleged victims along with eight other people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.