Two defendants in a traffic stop in Barron that resulted in multiple felony drug charges appeared in Barron County Circuit Court Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Suspects David D. Menton, 37, of Solon Springs, and Erin L. Zurcher, 32, Bloomer, were arrested during an incident on March 7, 2020, in which officers allegedly seized more than three quarters of an ounce of methamphetamine, along with numerous plastic bags. Various online sources estimate the street value of the seized drug at $1,400, at the least.
The criminal complaint charged each defendant with two counts of felony meth possession with intent to deliver, each punishable by up to 25 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
During the 90-minute hearing Nov. 13, the court listened to testimony from three officers, one of whom used a K9 officer to locate meth during the traffic stop. Circuit Court Judge Maureen D. Boyle set a two-hour motion hearing for Friday, Dec. 4, court records said.
Court records also show both defendants have active cases in other counties.
Defendant Menton is scheduled for a Nov. 30 court date in Douglas County, where he faces charges of resisting an officer and bail jumping. He is also scheduled for a Dec. 2 hearing on Chippewa County charges of vehicle theft and bail jumping, and he has a Dec. 20 court appearance scheduled in a Rusk County case in which he is charged with resisting an officer and bail jumping.
Defendant Zurcher is scheduled to appear in Chippewa County Circuit Court on Dec. 16 in connection with charges of meth possession and felony bail jumping.
