A jury trial has been set for April 14, 2022, for a man from Bruce facing multiple charges in connection with a June 2021 high-speed chase, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Court documents said Bruce resident Donnie J. Strand, 30, was arrested in June 2021 on charges that include second-degree reckless endangerment, fleeing and eluding an officer, drunk driving, second offense and three bail jumping charges.
A final pre-trial conference is set for April 5 in connection with the Barron County cases.
Court records said Strand is also a defendant in Rusk County on a total of 10 other charges. A status conference is set April 12 in connection with those cases, court documents added.
