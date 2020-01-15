A preliminary hearing is scheduled today, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, for a Cameron man charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to a complaint filed Jan. 6, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The complaint identifies the defendant as Jeff G. Birkenmeier, 39, 1960 13 5/8 Ave., Cameron. Court records said a Wisconsin State Probation officer called the Barron County Sheriff’s Department after receiving a tip that the defendant had several guns at his home.
Court records show Birkenmeier was convicted of felony drunk driving and sentenced to jail in October 2019. As part of his sentence, his right to possess guns was suspended, court records said.
The defendant’s wife allegedly told law enforcement that when she asked her husband what to do with his weapons while he was in jail, he allegedly told her to leave them.
After the Sheriff’s Department got a search warrant, a deputy accompanied a probation agent to the defendant’s home. A search of the home and garage resulted in the seizure of 30 weapons, including rifles and shotguns. Court records show the defendant was ordered jailed after a Jan. 6 initial appearance. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.
