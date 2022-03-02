The execution of a search warrant at a Barron apartment on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, has led to a charge of possessing 10 to 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, according to county Circuit Court documents.
Defendant Karisina Schneider, 36, 347 N. Third St., Barron, is scheduled to appear in court today, March 2, 2022, in connection with the charge.
Because of the amount of meth confiscated in the search, and because Schneider has a previous felony meth conviction on her record, from 2016 in Polk County, she could face up to 31 years in prison, court documents said.
The complaint said Barron County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant Feb. 23 at an apartment in the 1000 block of East La Salle Avenue, where two previous arranged meth buys had taken place through the cooperation of a confidential informant.
During one of the two drug deals, a woman who lived at the La Salle Avenue apartment allegedly told the informant that she would have more meth available once the defendant came to the residence.
In the course of their search, officers detained both the occupant of the La Salle Avenue apartment and the defendant, both of whom were there at the time.
A bag containing just over three grams of meth was seized. Officers also discovered a safe in one of the bedrooms. In it, a piece of crystal meth was found weighing almost 12 grams.
The woman who lived in the apartment allegedly told officers that she had gotten the crystal meth from the defendant. Under later questioning, the defendant allegedly admitted getting periodic deliveries of meth, about an ounce at a time, from a source in St. Paul, Minn.
