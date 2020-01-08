A Minnesota man charged with burning down a building at a Cumberland auto dealership and stealing a vehicle, remains in jail pending a Feb. 28, 2020, arraignment, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
Defendant Hienok Demessie, 29, of Otsego, Minn., made an initial appearance on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He was charged Dec. 23, 2019, with arson, two counts of burglary, theft of movable property, possession of burglar tools, criminal damage to property and vehicle theft in connection with the incident.
Cash bond remains at $50,000, court records said.
The complaint said the defendant was allegedly the driver of a stolen sport utility vehicle found crashed in a ditch the morning of Dec. 17 alongside U.S. Hwy. 63 near Turtle Lake. The vehicle was allegedly stolen from the Don Johnson Collision Center, Cumberland, where an alleged arson fire destroyed a carwash on the property, causing damages estimated at $600,000.
