A former resident of Fridley, Minn., now being held in the Oneida County Jail, Rhinelander, will spend three years in prison in connection with his role in a series of methamphetamine deals in Turtle Lake during the early months of 2018, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
The sentencing took place in Barron on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.
Brent M. Brauns, 44, will serve the prison term concurrently with a four-year sentence imposed earlier this year in connection with yet another felony meth arrest in Polk County, court records said.
Brauns pleaded guilty last March to a charge of manufacturing and/or delivering between three and 10 grams of meth, an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine. Before his first court appearance in Barron in early April 2018, he was the subject of a nationwide arrest warrant, according to court documents.
The complaint said Brauns sold seven grams of meth to a police informant on July 18, 2017, at St. Croix Casino Hotel. The informant took $400 in pre-recorded currency and a GPS-capable audio/video recorder to the hotel.
Braun and three other codefendants were charged in a series of felony complaints filed in January and February 2018, all stemming from alleged meth deals in and around St. Croix Casino, Turtle Lake.
Brauns and the other defendants were the targets of an investigation that dated back to July 2017, when an informant told police that Brauns and another codefendant “offered to sell ... methamphetamine by the pound” at a cost estimated at $3,800.
Court records said Brauns pleaded guilty to the felony meth complaint a day before his case was due to go to trial.
During March 2019, Brauns was convicted of dealing meth in Polk County and was sentenced to four years in prison, court records said.
