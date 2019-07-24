A Cameron man will be sentenced Oct. 4, 2019, after he pleaded guilty Friday, July 19, to a felony charge of fleeing and eluding an officer in connection with an incident in mid-December 2018, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
Joshua G. Hollander, 32, 1341 18 3/4 St., Cameron, is free on bond pending sentencing, court records said.
A complaint filed last December said Hollander fled two Cameron officers by driving through the yards of several private homes before crashing into a loading dock in the downtown area. A witness flagged down police and directed them to the accident scene.
Hollander faces up to three and one-half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine at sentencing, court documents said. He was also charged with misdemeanor drunk driving, third offense, and will enter a plea on that charge when he is sentenced in October, according to court records.
