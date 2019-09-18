A shot fired outside a rural Rice Lake residence has resulted in the arrest of a man on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, according to a complaint filed Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Ivan L. Stodola, 58, 2679 U.S. Hwy. 52, Rice Lake.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went to the defendant’s home the evening of Sept. 7, after the defendant’s wife reported that he “was intoxicated, had armed himself with a handgun, (threatened to harm himself), then went outside and fired a shot.”
The defendant’s two adult daughters and two of his grandchildren were also at home at the time.
Court records said the defendant is free on $2,500 signature bond pending a Sept. 25 court appearance, and is forbidden to have abusive contact with his wife and daughter.
