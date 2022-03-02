A break-in at a Cameron area home on New Year’s Day has resulted in a felony charge against a 45-year-old Barron man, according to county Circuit Court documents.
A complaint filed Feb. 21 identifies the defendant as Robert G. Eck, 790 E. Birch Ave.
According to the complaint, a Cameron resident (identified as KDC) and her friend, PDP, called police Jan. 2 to report being awakened the previous night to find it was cold in the home.
They found the front door open, and noticed that clothing was missing, along with KDC’s purse. Also missing was KDC’s 2018 Jeep Renegade. The keys were in the missing purse. Besides the clothing and the vehicle, the intruder had also made off with about $1,000 in cash and KDC’s cell phone.
PDP looked outside and noticed a vehicle parked at a nearby boat landing. The witness alleged the vehicle was driven by KDC’s ex-boyfriend, later identified as the defendant.
The witnesses also told a Barron County Sheriff’s deputy that the defendant knew a key code that would open the front door of the home.
Two other deputies came to assist the investigation. One of them found footprints in the snow that led from the vehicle parked at the boat landing to the home. The missing vehicle was later found parked in the 300 block of East Birch Avenue in Barron, close to where the defendant was living.
Later on Jan. 2, a motorist called 911 to say she had found a purse and wallet on U.S. Hwy. 53 near the Chetek exit. In the wallet was a bank card belonging to KDC. A deputy later found other items belonging to KDC near the Chetek wayside on U.S. Hwy. 53, including a man’s wallet that had PDP’s driver’s license in it.
Later, the victims said they had visited the owner of the property where the defendant was living at the time of the incident, and asked if they could look for KDC’s money and car keys. The owner gave the victims permission to search and they allegedly found $281 behind a laundry basket, and a $10 coupon from Jennie-O Turkey Store that allegedly belonged to KDC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.