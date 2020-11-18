The alleged theft of gasoline from a Rice Lake filling station in June 2020 has resulted in multiple charges against two people, one of them a 27-year-old New Auburn woman, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
The defendant, Paige E. Young, rural New Auburn, is scheduled to make an initial appearance Wednesday, Dec. 2, in connection with a felony charge of methamphetamine possession and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the complaint, the defendant was identified as the driver of a vehicle involved in an alleged gas drive-off on the afternoon of June 26, 2020, in Rice Lake.
There was a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Dante James Saal, Birchwood, who was the subject of an active felony arrest warrant out of Washburn County on felony meth and bail jumping charges. He was arrested.
The defendant, Young, was ordered to exit the vehicle as well. As she got out, the officer saw a glass smoking device on the driver’s seat with a burnt residue that later tested positive for methamphetamine.
In a later search incident to arrest, the defendant was allegedly found in possession of two more smoking devices, court documents said.
