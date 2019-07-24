A Spooner man arrested outside a Rice Lake fast food restaurant last October will serve 80 days in jail, was fined $2,500 and had his license revoked for 36 months after pleading guilty Friday, July 19, 2019, to a felony drunk driving charge, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Andrew J. Johnson, 37, N7549 Little Bass Road, Spooner, was also put on probation for two years, and risks a prison sentence if he violates terms of probation, court records said.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson went to the Rice Lake Burger King on Oct. 20, 2018, to order food from the drive-up window. He was asked to wait for his order, then almost hit the side of the building with his vehicle and passed out before the clerk returned with his credit card.
Court records said Johnson’s blood alcohol content was .298 at the time of the arrest, almost three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
A records check showed Johnson had three prior drunk driving convictions, one in 2000 and two in 2003.
