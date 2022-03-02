A defendant facing multiple charges that include second-degree reckless endangerment and methamphetamine possession had his cases assigned to two judges following a hearing on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Michael P. Kerns, 33, 37 Violet St., Almena, allegedly assaulted two women on the night of Sept. 28, 2021, then fled police on foot two days later, Sept. 30, after a Turtle Lake officer spotted him standing near a building in Almena, according to the complaint charging him with second-degree reckless endangerment.
On Feb. 25, that case was assigned to one of two circuit court judges, along with additional misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.
A second judge will hear the meth possession case, along with two other misdemeanor cases that include charges of battery and bail jumping.
Court records also show that Kerns is a defendant in two active Polk County cases that include felony charges of vehicle theft and bail jumping.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.