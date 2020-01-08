A public meeting will be held in New Auburn to provide information on the recent release of a sex offender. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the New Auburn High School library, 704 N. East St., New Auburn.
In early December 2019, the Chippewa County Sex Offender Notification Committee released a bulletin in regard to the placement of registered sex offender David D. Hager, 47.
Hager was scheduled to be released back into Chippewa County on Dec. 4, residing near New Auburn, at 25978 County F, in the town of Sampson, southwest of the Island Lake area of Rusk County. He remains under the supervision of the Department of Corrections.
Chippewa County Sheriff James L. Kowalczyk, Michael Chase with the State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Megan Popenhagen with the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections will hold an informational meeting open to the public to discuss and answer questions in regard to the process involved in Hager’s release and placement.
Hager, 47, is described as 5’6” and 252 pounds. He has hazel eyes and gray hair. He has a tattoo of a cross and Star of David on his lower right leg.
In 1995, Hager was convicted of three felony sex offenses involving adolescents. He has served the time imposed on him by the court and will be under DOC supervision.
Hager’s conditions of supervision will prohibit him from any unsupervised contact with minors and no contact with his victims. He is restricted from being on the property of any schools, parks or day care centers. He also must comply with standard sex offender rules and requirements, GPS monitoring and face-to-face contact with law enforcement requirement.
He must remain registered with the state Sex Offender Registration Program for life.
In the event Hager is in violation of these restrictions, call law enforcement immediately. Call the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department at 715-726-7700, State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections at 715-383-3443 or 911.
