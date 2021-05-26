A statewide arrest warrant has been issued for a Barron man accused of one count of felony battery and one count of misdemeanor battery in connection with an incident on Monday, May 10, 2021, county Circuit Court documents said.
A complaint filed Thursday, May 20, identifies the defendant as 27-year-old Austin C. Wickner, Barron.
According to the complaint, dispatchers were told May 10 that a woman had been seen walking on Franklin Avenue, and that her face was bleeding.
An officer later found the victim, who said the defendant had attacked her while she was in a home in the 100 block of East River Avenue. She ran away and into a nearby business, where an employee said the woman was bleeding and screaming for help, with the defendant in pursuit. When the employee stepped in to help, he said the defendant punched him and knocked him to the ground.
Another witness said the defendant had gone into a nearby tavern. When an officer went into the bar, he was told the defendant had just gone out a back door. He left the building, found the defendant, and arrested him.
The complaint said the woman was later treated for a facial laceration and had stitches to close the wound.
