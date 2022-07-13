A customer who parked in the wrong spot is facing a charge of drunk driving, third offense, following an incident at the Comstock Creamery, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
A complaint filed July 6, 2022, identifies the defendant as Trevor Andre Durand, 55, Roberts.
A witness called 911 on April 16, 2022, to report a white Chevy Malibu swerving and crossing the centerline while going north on U.S. Hwy. 63 in the village of Turtle Lake. The license plate checked out to the defendant.
A Barron County Sheriff’s deputy went north on Hwy. 63 and found the suspect vehicle at the Comstock Creamery. The motor was running and the car was in front of a no parking sign.
The deputy went into the store and found a man, later identified as the defendant, buying items at the checkout counter. The deputy accompanied the defendant to the vehicle, and the defendant put his purchases in it.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He was taken to Cumberland Hospital, where he submitted a blood sample. Later tests indicated a blood alcohol level of .196, between two and three times the state’s legal limit of intoxication.
Records show Durand has two prior drunk driving convictions dating back to 1999, including incidents in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
