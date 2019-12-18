A man from La Crosse will spend 12 years in the state prison at Waupun in connection with his conviction on a charge of first-degree child sex assault, following a sentencing hearing Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Joseph M. Marks, 33, formerly of Cumberland, could have faced up to 60 years in prison after he was convicted in an Oct. 4 jury trial, court records said. His bond was revoked and he was jailed after the jury verdict was rendered, court records said.
At sentencing on Dec. 11, Judge James C. Babler ordered that Marks be given credit for 251 days already served, and that he must register as a sex offender for life.
After his release, Marks may have no contact with any minors under age 18 unless a parent or guardian is present. He is also to have no contact with his own minor children, except as approved by the Department of Corrections, court documents said.
Marks was charged in April 2018 in connection with incidents alleged to have taken place in Cumberland. In March 2018, two witnesses contacted the Cumberland Police Department, alleging that a then-4-year-old girl had told her stepmother that the defendant had exposed himself to her while she was staying at her mother’s home.
The child said that she had not informed her mother because the defendant “told her to keep it a secret.”
Cumberland police notified the Barron County Department of Health & Human Services. Later the same month, Cumberland police were contacted by a pre-kindergarten teacher at Cumberland Elementary School. The teacher said the child told her essentially the same information that she (the girl) had told her stepmother.
