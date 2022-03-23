A 66-year-old Chetek man who pleaded guilty last December to a pair of child sex assault charges was sentenced to 25 years in prison during a hearing on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Barron County Circuit Court
Jimmy J. Sekola, 462 24th St., Chetek, who has been in jail since the guilty pleas, will be 91 years old upon release if he serves the full prison term, court records said.
Judge J. Michael Bitney sentenced Sekola to 15 years in connection with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, and a consecutive term of 10 more years in connection with one count of second-degree child sex assault.
Sekola will get credit for 85 days already served, court records said.
The court heard statements by two people before pronouncing sentence.
According to a criminal complaint filed Feb. 9, 2021, the investigation began in January of last year, after a 5-year-old girl told her mother about being assaulted by the defendant. She said Sekola told her not to tell anyone.
That report led investigators to two other adult females, who said Sekola had sexually assaulted them between the years 2002 and 2005.
One of the women alleged Sekola sexually abused her at his house when she was in the fourth and fifth grades, sometime from 2003 to 2005.
The second woman alleged that Sekola also sexually assaulted her when she was between the ages of 4 and 11.
The woman said she distanced herself from Sekola and his family to make sure her children did not have the same things happen to them.
Detectives said Sekola denied assaulting the 5-year-old but admitted to assaulting the other two victims.
In a deal with prosecutors reached Dec. 27, 2021, Sekola pleaded guilty to a pair of felony child sex assault counts. In exchange, another first-degree child sex assault charge was dismissed but read into the record.
The plea deal came less than a month before a two-day jury trial, which had been scheduled for Jan. 24-25, 2022.
Sekola was jailed after entering the pleas.
