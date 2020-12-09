A 43-year-old Cumberland woman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing today, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in connection with a felony charge of battery to a police officer, according to a complaint filed Friday, Dec. 4, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendant is identified as Jennifer Kay Lagergren, of Cumberland. She was taken into custody after three Cumberland officers were paged to a domestic quarrel on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 2.
The complaint said a witness called 911 to report a domestic quarrel at a neighboring Cumberland apartment.
Officers spoke to a man who alleged that the defendant was drunk and screaming at him. The defendant alleged that the man had called her offensive names for no reason and had injured her, but officers noted “there were inconsistencies in her story.”
The officers alleged the defendant told them she had drunk a pint of vodka before they arrived. She refused to take a preliminary breath test, then allegedly resisted arrest and kicked one of the officers in the chest as she was being placed in a squad car.
