A former Chetek man will be sentenced Oct. 15, 2020, after a 12-member jury found him guilty on a felony charge of receiving stolen property, in a verdict reached Wednesday, July 29, Barron County Circuit Court records said.
Ryan A. Olson, 39, now of Eden Valley, Minn., is free on $5,000 signature bond pending sentencing, court records said.
Olson was one of four people charged in August 2019 in connection with the disappearance of more than $10,000 worth of property, including a rider lawnmower, a trailer and fishing equipment, from a storage unit east of Haugen.
The complaint said the theft took place in February of 2019. Barron County Sheriff’s investigators later learned from an informant that the mower and trailer had been taken to Olson’s Chetek area residence.
Later, a defendant who admitted taking the mower and trailer allegedly told sheriff’s investigators that defendant Olson “was trying to find a buyer for (the trailer and lawnmower) in Michigan,” but that the deal later fell through.
Olson appeared in court July 29, 2020, in a trial that lasted from jury selection at 8:30 a.m. to a verdict of guilty at 2:15 the same afternoon.
At sentencing, Olson could face up to a six-year prison sentence and/or a fine of up to $10,000, court records said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.