A Rice Lake man who allegedly fired a weapon into the air several times during a violent quarrel with his wife last March 17 was jailed for two days and fined $1,429 during a sentencing hearing Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Steven L. Anderson, 40, of rural Rice Lake, will also be on probation for three years, and must remain alcohol-free during that time period, court records said.
A complaint filed in March 2019 alleged that Anderson quarreled with his wife while they were driving on U.S. Hwy. 53.
The victim said that Anderson had hit her, pulled a gun out and pointed it at her before stopping the car. After she left the car, Anderson fired several rounds off, the complaint said.
Barron County Sheriff’s deputies and Rice Lake police officers found the victim walking alongside Hwy. 53.
A Rice Lake officer later spotted the suspect vehicle on Hwy. 53 and attempted to stop it, but the driver wouldn’t yield to the officer for about one mile before finally coming to a stop on Hwy. 53. Anderson was taken into custody without further incident, and two firearms were located in the car.
Anderson was originally charged with one count of second-degree reckless endangerment, misdemeanor battery/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, operating a firearm while intoxicated, and drunk driving, second offense.
In a deal with county prosecutors, he later pleaded guilty to the reckless endangerment and drunk driving charges. The other charges were dismissed but read into his record, court documents said.
