Sentencing is set Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court for a man who pleaded guilty to a felony methamphetamine distribution charge on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Bruce W. Churchwell, 45, who is now serving time on unrelated charges at the Stanley Correctional Institution, in Chippewa County, could face up to 40 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine at sentencing.
A jury trial is still pending for a codefendant in the same case, court records said.
Churchwell was arrested after allegedly selling nearly 18 grams of meth to a confidential informant on June 9, 2020, in a drug deal at a Rice Lake motel that was set up with the cooperation of investigators from Barron and Rusk counties, and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.
In a later interview with a DCI agent at the Rusk County Jail, Churchwell allegedly said he had been a meth user for about 16 years and had left a halfway house about five or six months before the alleged drug deal.
Also arrested in the drug bust was codefendant Belinda M. Haines, 43, 505 W. Eighth St., New Richmond. She, too, appeared in Barron County Circuit Court on Sept. 22, 2021, in what was to have been a conference between her attorney and county prosecutors prior to an Oct. 11, 2021, jury trial.
Court records said the trial has been postponed, and that the defendant is scheduled to appear in a status conference on Nov. 24, 2021.
