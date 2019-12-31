Three people from rural Rice Lake are facing a variety of felony drug-related charges after a warrant search of their home, according to a complaint filed Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in Barron County Circuit Court.
The defendants are identified as Daniel J. Espeseth, 44, Michael A. Klingelhoets, 39, and Kristy A. Espeseth, 40, all of 2336 16th St., Rice Lake.
On Dec. 23, three Barron County Sheriff’s deputies and two Rice Lake police officers executed a search warrant at the defendants’ home, which is along County Hwy. V northwest of Rice Lake.
No one responded when the officers announced their presence and began the search, according to the complaint. But the officers said they later met and detained the three defendants as they moved through the home.
The complaint lists a number of items seized, including plastic bags that contained a substance testing positive as methamphetamine, containers and bags of marijuana weighing almost five ounces total, two growing marijuana plants, and various items of drug paraphernalia including a digital scale, a meth bong and other smoking devices.
The complaint charges defendants Daniel and Kristy Espeseth with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, all as party to a crime. Daniel Espeseth was also charged with possession of marijuana. Defendant Klingelhoets was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, manufacturing and/or delivering marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
