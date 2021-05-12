A Rice Lake nonprofit has been fined $2,500 in connection with alleged illegal alcohol sales during a pair of fundraisers held in 2018 and 2019 in the town of Barron, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
An official representing the Community Cats Coalition, Inc., entered a plea of guilty in connection with one of two misdemeanor charges of failing to obtain a license for the temporary sale of alcohol during a fundraiser known as Feral Fest, held in 2018 and 2019 on property just east of the Barron city limits.
A second misdemeanor charge was dismissed as part of the sentence, court records said. The organization representative, Sarah Widdes, was informed that the group must either pay the fine in 60 days or arrange a payment plan.
A complaint filed Dec. 2, 2020, alleged that Community Cats Coalition, Inc., which is now known as Community Cat Rescue and Adoption Center of Barron County, 23 E. Bracklin St., Rice Lake, failed to obtain a required alcohol “picnic license” from the town of Barron in connection with two fundraisers held in September 2018 and August 2019.
