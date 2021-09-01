A man who allegedly shot a deer from the roadway during the 2020 Wisconsin gun-deer season is facing two misdemeanor charges of discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building, according to a complaint filed Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court
The defendant is identified as Gary G. Hurtis, 66, 2959 5 ½ Ave., New Auburn.
On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2020, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources game warden was informed that someone had taken a shot from the roadway near the intersection of 6-5 ¾ Avenue and 26 ½ Street, in the town of Dovre, about a mile southeast of the city of Chetek.
A citizen who called in the complaint met the warden and showed him photos they had taken. The complaint said the photos showed a man and woman unsuccessfully trying to load a deer into the back of a pickup truck. The photo also showed the license number of the pickup.
The witness said that earlier that day, there was “a single, loud gunshot extremely close” to their property.
In a later interview with the warden, the defendant allegedly admitted to using a .270 rifle to shoot a buck in the 2600 block of 6-5 ¾ Avenue. The warden reported the shot was fired within 55 yards of one home at the location, and 43 yards from a second home.
The defendant allegedly admitted that he didn’t have permission from either homeowner to hunt or to be on their property.
