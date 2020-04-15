A Minnesota man who allegedly stole a sport utility vehicle in Almena more than two years ago was freed from jail after a Thursday, April 9, 2020, hearing in Barron County Circuit court.
James J. Lee, 29, formerly of Little Canada, Minn., was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for 355 days already served, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony vehicle theft on Jan. 29, 2019.
Court records said Lee failed to appear for a court hearing on Oct. 2, 2018, and a nationwide bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Records show he was in custody about a year later, for a Nov. 9, 2019, bail/bond hearing.
Ten days later, on Nov. 19, 2019, he was sentenced to jail and ordered to pay $1,365.85 restitution, but the sentenced was withheld and he was put on probation for two years. However, probation was revoked in March 2020 and Lee was jailed in connection with the guilty plea, court records said.
According to a complaint filed in March 2018, the owner of a sport utility vehicle told Turtle Lake police that she left her Chevy Trail Blazer at the Almena Holiday station with the motor running and the vehicle unlocked, while she and a companion went into the store. When they came back, the vehicle was gone. The owner’s friend also said she left a wallet in the SUV, containing her debit card, Social Security card, checkbook and $100 cash.
Surveillance video showed a man who fit a description given by the witnesses. Still images of the suspect were posted on social media. Later, an employee at St. Croix Casino Hotel told police that someone who looked like the suspect was at the hotel.
The officer went to the hotel and arrested a man later identified as Lee. The officer found the defendant in possession of the credit cards belonging to the witness, as well as a key chain that included a Chevrolet key. Asked if the keys were his, the defendant allegedly said: “Nope.”
The stolen SUV was later found near the hotel. After it was returned to its owner, she called a short time later to report one of its wheels fell off and “it had begun making noises which it hadn’t made before it was taken.”
Later investigation disclosed the defendant allegedly registered at the hotel using a Minnesota ID card that turned out to have been stolen about two months earlier.
