A Rice Lake man lost his driving privileges for life and was ordered to serve six months in jail after he was sentenced on a fourth drunk driving conviction on Friday, July 12, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Douglas E. Minor, 40, must also serve three years probation, undergo treatment for alcohol and other drug abuse, and pay a $600 fine plus court costs.
According to a complaint filed in January 2019, Minor drove his vehicle in the wrong lane of traffic on Main Street in Rice Lake, forcing an officer to get out of the way to avoid a head-on collision.
A later blood test indicated Minor’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the state’s legal limit of intoxication. Records showed he had three prior drunk driving convictions in 2011, 2012 and 2015.
