A suspect in the alleged assault of a Rice Lake woman on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, was captured near the border between Wisconsin and Upper Michigan shortly before dawn Saturday, Dec. 19, according to Barron County Circuit Court and dispatch logs.
The defendant, identified as 22-year-old Charles C. Bontekoe, was jailed on $1,000 cash bond Monday, Dec. 21, and is scheduled to make an initial appearance next Wednesday, Dec. 30, court records said.
The complaint said three Rice Lake officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Augusta Street late Friday, Dec. 18, after the woman’s neighbor called 911 to report the victim and her daughter had fled to the neighbor’s home shortly after 11 p.m.
No one was in the victim’s residence, but she told police the defendant had taken her car without her consent and was driving to Michigan. Inside the home, police discovered a broken window, shattered Christmas decorations, a broken television and empty alcohol containers scattered around.
Dispatch logs said that an alert went out to surrounding counties regarding the defendant and the car he was driving. Cell phone signals indicated the suspect drove through Sawyer and Price Counties. He was arrested by Vilas County authorities at St. Germain, Wis., close to the Michigan border, shortly after 4:30 a.m. Dec. 19.
The victim told police that after an argument began between her and the defendant, he allegedly took her cell phone. When she ordered him to leave the home, he allegedly pushed her into a closet and held the door shut. Later, after he released the woman from the closet, the defendant allegedly struck her, choked her and slammed her head against a table and floor. She said she later fled with her daughter, the complaint added.
The complaint charges the defendant with four felonies including second-degree reckless endangerment, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, and vehicle theft, as well as two misdemeanors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.