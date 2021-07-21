A Rice Lake man will spend four months in jail and risks a four-year prison term if he violates terms of probation imposed Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in connection with his convictions for drunk driving fourth offense, and methamphetamine possession, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
The sentence for 39-year-old Matthew Petersen also includes three years’ probation and the loss of his driver’s license for three years, court documents added.
A complaint filed in September 2020 said Petersen was found by a Rice Lake police officer behind the wheel of a van parked in a downtown parking lot.
He allegedly smelled of alcohol and allegedly admitted to taking methamphetamine.
A search of the vehicle produced a glass tube containing what later tests determined was meth.
