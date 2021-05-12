An August 2020 pickup truck crash in Rice Lake has resulted in a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, fourth offense, for a 47-year-old man, according to Barron County Circuit Court records.
A complaint filed May 4, 2021, identifies the defendant as Jason T. Morgan, Rice Lake.
Court records said Rice Lake police responded Aug. 15, 2020, to the report of a pickup truck that rolled over on Kern Avenue, behind the Harbor Freight Store in Rice Lake.
The driver was still in the vehicle when an officer arrived. Witnesses said they had watched the truck earlier as it drove over the roundabout near the Walmart store and almost went off the road two other times before it knocked over a railroad warning sign near Cedar Mall.
The witnesses said the truck then went through a red light at South Access Road and Main Street, and rolled over in a soybean field behind the store.
The defendant failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A blood sample was taken and, about a month after the incident, police learned the defendant had a blood alcohol level of .011.
Further tests completed in February 2021 showed the defendant’s blood also had marijuana, salicylates, Naproxen, (a pain reliever known to cause confusion, drowsiness and dizziness), and Bupivacaine/Levobupivacane, a local anesthetic which can cause abnormal heart rhythms and blurred vision.
Records show Morgan had three prior convictions relating to operating while intoxicated, and that his driver’s license was revoked at the time of the August 2020 crash.
