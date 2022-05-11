An initial appearance is scheduled Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for a Rice Lake couple charged with committing nearly $70,000 in felony public assistance fraud, according to Barron County Circuit Court documents.
An April 15 complaint identifies the defendants as Amanda J. Camen, 38, and Christopher C. Camen, 49, both of 203 Hatten Ave., Rice Lake.
The allegations were based on an investigation conducted by the Great Rivers Consortium, an investigative agency for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services serving Barron and other regional counties.
The complaint details how the defendants allegedly filed false claims and applications for tax-supported Foodshare and medical assistance during a five-year period from Nov. 1, 2015 to Aug. 30, 2020.
During that period of time, defendant Amanda Camen owned and operated her own daycare center but never paid taxes on her business income during the period under investigation, the complaint said.
Also during the same time period, defendant Amanda Camen allegedly used Foodshare subsidies to buy food for her daycare business.
The investigation also showed that defendant Chris Camen received government-funded healthcare benefits after he allegedly filed online forms without disclosing defendant Amanda Camen’s business income.
If convicted each defendant could face up to a 10-year prison term and/or a $25,000 fine, court records said.
