A Chetek man has been charged with attempting to commit arson—a felony—on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Charged in Barron County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 28, was Richard L. Waite, 29, of Chetek. Charges listed were attempt of arson of a building and misdemeanors first-degree recklessly endangering safety and criminal damage to property.
According to the criminal complaint, a Chetek police officer responded to a residence on First Street in Chetek after a family member reported Waite allegedly attempted to start a cottage on fire.
At one of the residences at the address, the officer found a snowblower in the driveway. The machine was partly burnt, charred and melted.
Another family member said the defendant’s behavior was “dangerous and unpredictable.” Prior to the alleged fire, the family member said Waite stated “This ends tonight,” before walking to the residence and breaking a bedroom window.
A short time later, Waite began knocking on the door for the renter who resided at an adjacent cabin. The family member then reported seeing Waite start the snowblower on fire on the cabin’s deck. Waite had placed the snowblower next to the cabin’s door. The family member said he believed Waite used some sort of accelerant to make the fire grow quickly, before running away. The side of the cabin had smoke damage.
Waite’s actions were captured on security camera footage at the residence.
The renter inside the cabin recalled hearing Waite pounding on the door and saying something was going to happen if he did not answer. A short time later, he was informed by another resident of the fire and they both put the fire out with a fire extinguisher and snow. They moved the snowblower from the deck to the driveway for safety.
The officer located Waite at another address in Chetek. A resident at that address said when Waite arrived, he allegedly said he had lit his parent’s house on fire.
In an interview with Waite at the Barron County Jail, Waite allegedly admitted to starting the fire.
The three charges carry a maximum sentence of 21 years and three months in prison and $85,000 in fines.
Waite appeared in court on Monday and a cash bond was set at $500 with conditions he have no contact with three people and not go to one address.
Waite will appear in court again on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for an adjourned initial appearance.
